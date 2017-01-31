At a Pyongyang car dealership, only t...

At a Pyongyang car dealership, only the logos are local

" Salespeople at Pyongyang's premier car dealership wait patiently beside racks of glossy brochures in a showroom filled with that unmistakable new car smell from a couple dozen Whistle sedans and Cuckoo SUVs " all bearing the distinctive, double-pigeon logo of Pyonghwa Motors, North Korea's only passenger car company. The streets of Pyongyang are more crowded than ever, but Pyonghwa, whose sole factory just south of the capital was designed to produce as many as 10,000 cars a year, appears to be stuck in neutral.

