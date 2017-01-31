At a Pyongyang car dealership, only the logos are local
" Salespeople at Pyongyang's premier car dealership wait patiently beside racks of glossy brochures in a showroom filled with that unmistakable new car smell from a couple dozen Whistle sedans and Cuckoo SUVs " all bearing the distinctive, double-pigeon logo of Pyonghwa Motors, North Korea's only passenger car company. The streets of Pyongyang are more crowded than ever, but Pyonghwa, whose sole factory just south of the capital was designed to produce as many as 10,000 cars a year, appears to be stuck in neutral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC