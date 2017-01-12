Arrest warrant sought in South Korea for Samsung heir
South Korean authorities are seeking an arrest warrant for Jay Y Lee, the de-facto head of the Samsung group, in relation to an ongoing corruption scandal in the country. In December, the South Korean tech giant admitted to donating around A 16m to organisations linked to the key person-of-interest in the case, Choi Soon-sil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|10 hr
|Ainu
|15
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
|Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho...
|Dec 30
|2 bad
|1
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec '16
|Water
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC