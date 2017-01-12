Arrest warrant sought in South Korea ...

Arrest warrant sought in South Korea for Samsung heir

South Korean authorities are seeking an arrest warrant for Jay Y Lee, the de-facto head of the Samsung group, in relation to an ongoing corruption scandal in the country. In December, the South Korean tech giant admitted to donating around A 16m to organisations linked to the key person-of-interest in the case, Choi Soon-sil.

Chicago, IL

