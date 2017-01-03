Apple plans first retail store in South Korea, posts hiring notices
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. ) said it was planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first in the country that is home to its smartphone archrival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ( The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and business manager.
