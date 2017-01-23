A Hyperloop-esque plan is taking shap...

A Hyperloop-esque plan is taking shape in South Korea

As the likes of Hyperloop One move toward implementing their technology, competitors around the world are showing an interest in similar high-speed transportation systems. Having apparently taken note of Elon Musk's plan for a super-fast " Hyperloop " transportation system, engineers in South Korea are now working on their own remarkably similar technology.

