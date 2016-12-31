World briefs: South Koreans demand president's removal
Large crowds of South Koreans are expected to ring in the new year with demonstrations calling for the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who's determined to restore her powers through a court trial. Hundreds of thousands are expected to participate in the evening marches near Seoul's presidential palace and the Constitutional Court.
