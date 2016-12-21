With eased listing rules, Kosdaq aims to attract 10 new foreign firms in 2017

South Korea's information technology-heavy stock trading board will curtail regulatory barriers for overseas businesses next year, with the goal of listing at least 10 foreign firms deemed to have growth potential. By opening its door to fledging foreign firms that are still unprofitable but have promising technologies, staring January, the Kosdaq market will try to attract a variety of overseas businesses, with the aim of becoming a global capital market for tech firms.

