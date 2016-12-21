US Scrambles to Clear Egg Exports to ...

US Scrambles to Clear Egg Exports to Bird Flu-hit South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

U.S. officials are urgently seeking an agreement with South Korea that would allow imports of American eggs so farmers can cash in on a shortage caused by the Asian country's worst-ever outbreak of bird flu. South Korea banned imports of U.S. table eggs last year after the United States grappled with its own bout of bird flu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... 10 hr Russian Ainu 2
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... 16 hr Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
News Amidst fury, South Korea shuts down website sho... 18 hr 2 bad 1
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,164 • Total comments across all topics: 277,491,927

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC