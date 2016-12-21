UPDATE 1-Stun guns and male crew: Kor...

UPDATE 1-Stun guns and male crew: Korean Air to get tough on unruly passengers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

Cabin crews attend a training session on how to manage in-flight disturbances in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016. Oh Dae-il/News1 via Cabin crews attend a training session on how to manage in-flight disturbances in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... 20 hr lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,622

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC