U.S. troops celebrate Christmas with orphans in South Korea
U.S. troops stationed in South Korea celebrate Christmas away from their families and become ''Santa'' for children from an orphange. Edward Baran reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
|S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count...
|Nov '16
|FUBAR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC