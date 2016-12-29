Themed travel outside Seoul recommended

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced a new initiative to promote travel outside of Seoul next year, recommending destinations based on different themes. The ministry selected its top sightseeing cities outside of Seoul.

