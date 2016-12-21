'The Bodyguard' musical makes Asia premiere in Seoul

Based on the eponymous 1992 American blockbuster film "The Bodyguard," the iconic movie-turned-musical has made its Asian premiere in Seoul. A cult classic starring Kevin Costner as Frank Farmer and the late Whitney Houston as Rachel Marron, the film's soundtrack went certified 17 times platinum and snagged a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, propelling the already popular rhythm and blues diva to superstardom.

