'The Bodyguard' musical makes Asia pr...

'The Bodyguard' musical makes Asia premiere in Seoul

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Korea Herald

Based on the eponymous 1992 American blockbuster film "The Bodyguard," the iconic movie-turned-musical has made its Asian premiere in Seoul. A cult classic starring Kevin Costner as Frank Farmer and the late Whitney Houston as Rachel Marron, the film's soundtrack went certified 17 times platinum and snagged a Grammy Award for Album of the Year, propelling the already popular rhythm and blues diva to superstardom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
News S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count... Nov '16 FUBAR 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,861

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC