Statue to honor - Korean Schindler'

Statue to honor - Korean Schindler'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Korea Herald

Hyun Bong-Hak, the late doctor and civic activist who saved thousands of civilians during the Korean War, was commemorated Monday with a statue in front of the Severance Building in central Seoul. Hyun has been dubbed "Korean Schindler" -- after German industrialist Oskar Schindler who saved over 1,000 Jewish lives during the Holocaust -- here for persuading US military officials during the war to evacuate some 104,000 refugees from battlefields in Heungnam, North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
News S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count... Nov '16 FUBAR 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC