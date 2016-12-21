South Korean - comfort women' stand against sex slavery accord
One year after the deal between Korea and Japan over sex slavery crimes committed by the Japanese military during the second world war, surviving victims in Korea are still fighting to nullify the accord and get what they call a real apology. At the weekly protest condemning Japan's wrongdoings on Wednesday across from the Japanese Embassy and in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul, former comfort woman Kim Bok-dong, 91, said the accord has no value.
