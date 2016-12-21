South Korean - comfort women' stand a...

South Korean - comfort women' stand against sex slavery accord

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

One year after the deal between Korea and Japan over sex slavery crimes committed by the Japanese military during the second world war, surviving victims in Korea are still fighting to nullify the accord and get what they call a real apology. At the weekly protest condemning Japan's wrongdoings on Wednesday across from the Japanese Embassy and in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Seoul, former comfort woman Kim Bok-dong, 91, said the accord has no value.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Climate Change
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 277,449,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC