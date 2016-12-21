South Korea prosecutors say artist's 'fake' work is genuine

In this picture taken on December 19, 2016, members of the prosecutors' team hold a copy of the painting "Beautiful Woman" by Chun Kyung-Ja, which has been the focus of a bizarre, decades-long dispute over its authenticity, at the Prosecutors' Office in Seoul. A painting attributed to one of South Korea's most renowned artists has been declared genuine by state prosecutors, despite the insistence of the late artist herself that it was a fake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.