South Korea prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for pension chief

6 hrs ago

The National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo is summoned to the Independent Counsel Team in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016. News1 via South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it has applied for a warrant to arrest National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo, who is under emergency detention, on charges of abuse of power and giving false testimony.

