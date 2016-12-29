South Korea investigators look into a...

South Korea investigators look into alleged artist blacklist

9 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

South Korean investigators on Thursday summoned the country's ambassador to France as they widened their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye to include allegations her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs. The special prosecution team was planning to question Mo Chul-min over a supposed blacklist of 9,000 artists deemed unfriendly to Park's administration and allegedly denied government support.

