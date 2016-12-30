South Korea has just built the manned robot from Alien
Just like the human controlled machines from Aliens and Avatar the South Korean design can also be manoeuvred by a pilot from inside. All they have to do to raise the 130kg metal arms is make the same movement with their own limbs.
