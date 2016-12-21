South Korea closes birth map site ove...

South Korea closes birth map site over sharp criticism it's meant to shame women

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CTV

A journalist watches a screen showing a press release from the South Korean Ministry of the Interior about the birth map showing the number of women in childbearing age at his office in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. South Korea's government closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women in childbearing age by each city district and region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC