Skiers blocked in cabins in Italy after lift breaks down
A ski lift in northern Italy broke down on Saturday, blocking more than 120 holiday skiers in gondola cabins about 30 meters off the ground and a rescue operation was underway, officials said. Alpine rescue officials said the breakdown in the Cervinia mountain of northern Italy near the French border was likely due to winds.
