SK Hynix to Build Wafer Fab in South ...

SK Hynix to Build Wafer Fab in South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: EETimes

South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix Inc. has announced that it plans to spend 2.2 trillion won to build NAND flash wafer fab in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do. The wafer fab is expected to be completed in June 2019 and the spening is part of a 46 trillion won budget for mid- to long-term investment set by SK Hynix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Dec 26 lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,942

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC