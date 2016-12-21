SK Hynix to Build Wafer Fab in South Korea

South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix Inc. has announced that it plans to spend 2.2 trillion won to build NAND flash wafer fab in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do. The wafer fab is expected to be completed in June 2019 and the spening is part of a 46 trillion won budget for mid- to long-term investment set by SK Hynix.

