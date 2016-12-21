SK Hynix to Build Wafer Fab in South Korea
South Korean memory chip company SK Hynix Inc. has announced that it plans to spend 2.2 trillion won to build NAND flash wafer fab in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do. The wafer fab is expected to be completed in June 2019 and the spening is part of a 46 trillion won budget for mid- to long-term investment set by SK Hynix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC