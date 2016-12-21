SK Hynix to Build a New NAND Fab, Upgrade Existing DRAM Fab
SK Hynix on Thursday announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility to produce NAND flash memory in South Korea, and also upgrade its DRAM production plant in China in a bid to sustain its production capacities. Both projects will initially cost SK Hynix about $2.6 billion and are expected to be completed in 2019-2020.
