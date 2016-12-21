Service over safety at Korean airline...

Service over safety at Korean airliners...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

A recent incident involving an unruly passenger on a Korean Air flight has sparked debate about the capabilities of Korean airlines to ensure the safety of their passengers, as well as the leniency of Korean laws regarding in-flight disturbances. On Tuesday, a drunk 34-year-old male passenger surnamed Lim caused a scene aboard the Prestige class on the Korean Air Flight 480 bound for Incheon from Hanoi, Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
News S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count... Nov '16 FUBAR 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,668

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC