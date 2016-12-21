Service over safety at Korean airliners...

A recent incident involving an unruly passenger on a Korean Air flight has sparked debate about the capabilities of Korean airlines to ensure the safety of their passengers, as well as the leniency of Korean laws regarding in-flight disturbances. On Tuesday, a drunk 34-year-old male passenger surnamed Lim caused a scene aboard the Prestige class on the Korean Air Flight 480 bound for Incheon from Hanoi, Vietnam.

