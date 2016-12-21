S. Koreans demand leader's removal in...

S. Koreans demand leader's removal in New Year's Eve protest

Even on New Year's Eve, large crowds of South Koreans gathered to join another rally demanding the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who's determined to restore her powers through a court trial. Carrying signs and candles and blowing horns, people packed a boulevard in front of an old palace gate that has been the center of massive but peaceful protests in recent weeks.

