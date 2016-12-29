S. Korean politicians call for nullifying sex slave deal
College students take pictures with the statue of a girl representing victims of Japanese sexual slavery in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. South Korea's opposition politicians on Wednesday called for nullifying a settlement reached between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II.
