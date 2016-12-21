S. Korean investigators look into all...

S. Korean investigators look into alleged artist blacklist

The Wichita Eagle

South Korean investigators on Thursday summoned the country's ambassador to France as they widened their inquiry into a corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye to include allegations that her administration blacklisted thousands of artists for their political beliefs. The special prosecution team was planning to question Mo Chul-min over a supposed blacklist of some 9,000 artists who were deemed unfriendly to Park's administration and allegedly denied government support.

Chicago, IL

