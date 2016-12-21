S. Korean culture seeping into N.Korea

S. Korean culture seeping into N.Korea

Read more: Korea Herald

The reclusive country of North Korea is seeing a growing influx of information from the outside world, according to a high-profile defector, as South Korean pop culture is spreading among the North's citizens. A recent press conference by former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho revealed that an increasing number of North Koreans are watching South Korean dramas, which affects their daily lives.

