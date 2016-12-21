S. Korean court to begin considering ...

S. Korean court to begin considering Park's impeachment

Wednesday Dec 21

South Korea's Constitutional Court on Thursday will begin its first hearings on the impeachment of Park Geun-hye, a case that could see the country's first female president also become its first democratically elected president to be ousted from office. The nine judges will hear opinions from representatives on both sides, following the National Assembly's voted by a huge margin to impeach Park for her role in a corruption and influence-peddling scandal.

Chicago, IL

