S. Korean confidante denies extortion

Tuesday Dec 20

The jailed confidante of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye denied on the first day of her trial Monday that she used her ties to Park to extort money from big companies. The hourlong hearing at the Seoul Central District Court was the first public appearance in weeks for the woman at the heart of a scandal that led to Park's impeachment after millions took to streets in protests.

