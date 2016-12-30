S. Korea court says Park won't testif...

S. Korea court says Park won't testify in impeachment trial

SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's Constitutional Court on Friday said it cannot require President Park Geun-hye to testify in her impeachment trial that enters the argument phase next week, dismissing demands by lawmakers who voted to remove her over a corruption scandal. The nine-justice court on Friday confirmed the dates of some of the witness testimonies.

