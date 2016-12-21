S.Korea considers new electric car rules as Tesla readies showroom

SEOUL, Dec 29 South Korea will consider scrapping a rule next year that denies subsidies for electric vehicles with high-capacity batteries, a move that could open its market to more long-range models including some from Tesla Motors Inc. The country is a major market for premium cars, and ranks in the top six in terms of reservations for Tesla's upcoming Model 3 even though the U.S. automaker will not enter Korea until early 2017. But when Tesla does enter the market, one of its launch cars - the Model S 90D - will not qualify for a subsidy that knocks as much as 20 percent off the price of EVs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.