Richard Marx helps calm violent passe...

Richard Marx helps calm violent passenger on Korean Air flight

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: New York Daily News

Musician Richar Marx posted photos from his Korean Air flight #480 in which a 'psycho' passenger attacked crew and other passengers aboard a flight from Hanoi to Seoul. Soft rock icon Richard Marx proved he's actually hard as nails Tuesday when he helped subdue a "psycho passenger" on a flight from Vietnam to South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
News S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count... Nov '16 FUBAR 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC