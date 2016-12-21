Reasons behind Starbucks' mega succes...

Reasons behind Starbucks' mega success in Korea

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Korea Herald

Seventeen years after it opened its first store in Korea in front of Ewha Womans University, Starbucks Korea celebrated the opening of its 1,000th store last week in the upscale Cheongdam shopping district. The landmark is the result of aggressive expansion by the Korean arm of the Seattle-born coffee chain, which opened 131 new stores between 2015 and 2016.

