Qualcomm hit with $850M fine in South Korea antitrust probe - CNET

Qualcomm faces the largest antitrust fine in South Korean history, following a nearly three-year investigation from the South Korean Fair Trade Commission. The commission accused the chipset makers of having an "unfair business model" and creating a monopoly with its practices.

