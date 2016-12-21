Pope Hopes Koreans Will Overcome Poli...

Pope Hopes Koreans Will Overcome Political Crisis

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Pope Francis on Monday said he believes Koreans will overcome the political turmoil created by a massive influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye. The pontiff made the remarks on when he received the credentials of Korea's new ambassador to the Holy See, Jeong Jong-hyu, according to a diplomatic source.

