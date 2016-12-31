Parents receive letter from son in KoreaHere are the top stories in...
Dear Folks; I suppose you are pretty worried by now after reading about the great ambush of the 5th Marines and the ten days of "hell" that followed. Well, you can rest at east again as I am safe in Masan, South Korea.
