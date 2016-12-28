Now that Abe has visited Pearl Harbor...

Now that Abe has visited Pearl Harbor, he should go to Nanjing, scholar says

Read more: The Japan Times

Now that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama in a show of reconciliation between the two World War II foes, a U.S.-based Chinese scholar has suggested that Abe take a step further to achieve rapprochement with China over wartime history. Zhao Quansheng, a professor of international relations at American University, saw Abe's visit Tuesday to the site of Japan's 1941 attack on Hawaii and Obama's preceding trip to the atomic-bombed Hiroshima in May as "a win-win for both countries."

Chicago, IL

