Now that Abe has visited Pearl Harbor, he should go to Nanjing, scholar says
Now that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama in a show of reconciliation between the two World War II foes, a U.S.-based Chinese scholar has suggested that Abe take a step further to achieve rapprochement with China over wartime history. Zhao Quansheng, a professor of international relations at American University, saw Abe's visit Tuesday to the site of Japan's 1941 attack on Hawaii and Obama's preceding trip to the atomic-bombed Hiroshima in May as "a win-win for both countries."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Dec 26
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
