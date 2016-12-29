North Korea's nuclear hopes have surged, defector says
A senior North Korean official who defected to the South told reporters on Tuesday that the North viewed 2017 as the best time to advance its nuclear program because it could take advantage of leadership changes in the United States and South Korea. The official, Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's No.2 diplomat in London, is the most senior North Korean official to defect in nearly two decades.
