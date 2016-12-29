North Korea's nuclear hopes have surg...

North Korea's nuclear hopes have surged, defector says

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A senior North Korean official who defected to the South told reporters on Tuesday that the North viewed 2017 as the best time to advance its nuclear program because it could take advantage of leadership changes in the United States and South Korea. The official, Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's No.2 diplomat in London, is the most senior North Korean official to defect in nearly two decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm... Mon lucky they alive 1
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov '16 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC