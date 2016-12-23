North Korean Rights Abusers Beg For Mercy At Unprecedented Conference
North Korean human rights abusers recently told stories of their atrocities and begged for forgiveness at an unprecedented conference in Seoul recently. Several North Koreans who were government officials prior to their defections confessed to human rights violations at a public forum Monday, reports Daily NK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
|S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count...
|Nov '16
|FUBAR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC