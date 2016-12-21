North Korea Defiant as Rivals Undergo Uncertain Change
Undeterred by international rebukes and increased sanctions in 2016, North Korea set forth to advance and legitimize its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, but then paused suddenly, most likely to assess unexpected political changes underway in the United States and South Korea. North Korea began the year with a powerful nuclear bomb blast in January that caused a magnitude 5.1 earthquake.
