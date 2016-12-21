N. Korea says South committing 'terro...

N. Korea says South committing 'terror' by luring defectors

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Madison Press

North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused South Korea of committing "political terror" by stepping up efforts to encourage defections by North Koreans overseas, especially diplomats. Ju Wang Hwan, a ministry official working in its Institute for Disarmament and Peace, said North Korean diplomats around the world have received emails with attachments containing articles that look like they are from North Korean state media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president Dec 7 Water 2
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Dec 2 Ssk 39
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News S. Korea military service objectors cheer court... Nov '16 True Christian wi... 27
News S.Korea should invest in U.S. oil, gas to count... Nov '16 FUBAR 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,451

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC