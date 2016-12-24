Korean protests in Santa suits occupy Seoul's streets, demanding removal of impeached president Park
Everybody knows that North Korea is a failed state basket-case full of starving people and multigenerational concentration camps , but South Korea is hardly the model of good governance: from the long-serving leader who stole $200M and gave it to his kids to those long-ago days of 1988 when the government kidnapped homeless people and developmentally delayed people and put them into forced labor camps -- some of which still operate today. More recently, South Korean President Park Geun-hye has been revealed to be a stooge of a Rasputin-like cult leader, leading to her impeachment .
