Korean Air to get tougher on unruly passengers and ease stun gun rules

Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to "readily use stun guns" to manage in-flight disturbances, after coming in for criticism from U.S. singer Richard Marx for its handling of an incident involving a violent passenger. SEOUL: Korean Air Lines said it will allow crew members to "readily use stun guns" to manage in-flight disturbances, after coming in for criticism from U.S. singer Richard Marx for its handling of an incident involving a violent passenger.

