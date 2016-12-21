Korean Air pilots to begin strike Thursd...
Unionized pilots at the country's largest airline are set to begin a 10-day strike Thursday, and the Transport Ministry has opened a central control tower to prepare for anticipated flight cancellations. The strike will cancel 84 passenger flights around Christmas from Dec. 22 to 26, including 20 international flights to Japan, China and the Middle East.
