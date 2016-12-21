Korea to strengthen green tea industr...

Korea to strengthen green tea industry, boost exports

Read more: Korea Herald

The South Korean government on Tuesday rolled out plans to strengthen the country's green tea industry over the next 10 years, with aims to boost local tea production and exports. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it will enact policies to double the country's green tea production to 120 billion won and green tea exports to $1 million by 2026.

Chicago, IL

