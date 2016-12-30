Jaejoong discharged from Korean army

Singer and actor Kim Jaejoong of boy band JYJ has been discharged from the Korean army Friday morning, December 30 after completing his conscription that ran for nearly two years. Hundreds of fans from Korea, Japan, China and other countries waited for Jaejoong outside the Republic of Korea Army's 55th Infantry Division in Yongin, Gyeonggi province to get a glimpse of the star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.