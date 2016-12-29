Honoured for his sacrifice

MORE than 60 years after he bravely journeyed to distant seas in the wake of the Second World War a Naval veteran has found himself honoured by the Korean Government. Walter 'Wally' Pinn was presented with The Ambassador for Peace Medal during a special ceremony held at the Swindon Royal Naval Association last week - marking their final meeting at the venue before its closure.

Chicago, IL

