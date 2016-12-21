Head of KindergartenUnited Arab EmiratesNLCS Dubai seeks an...
Founded in partnership with Sobha Group, North London Collegiate School Dubai will provide the same academically ambitious education and outstanding range of other activities for which North London Collegiate and NLCS Jeju are well known. This selective, coeducational day school, will cater for students aged 3 – 18 and it is intended will offer the IB Programmes throughout the age range.
