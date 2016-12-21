Gallup poll: South Koreans confident ...

Gallup poll: South Koreans confident about US support, Japan uncertain

Tuesday Dec 20

South Koreans are confident the American military would aid them in a conflict while the Japanese are far less certain, according to a Gallup poll released this week measuring confidence in U.S. intervention among Asian nations. If conflict broke out on the Korean peninsula, 70 percent of South Koreans said the U.S. military would fight by their side, with 18 percent disagreeing and the remainder either unsure or answering that it depends on the situation.

Chicago, IL

