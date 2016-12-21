Friend of South Korea's impeached Park 'says sorry' for scandal
Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye who is at the center of the South Korean political scandal involving Park, arrives for her first court hearing in Seoul, South Korea, December 19, 2016. Korea Pool/via The detained friend of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, at the center of a corruption scandal engulfing Park's administration, said she was sorry on Monday when questioned by a special parliamentary committee, an opposition MP said.
