French art experts blast Seoul over - fake' painting

Read more: South China Morning Post

The painting Beautiful Woman by one of South Korea's most renowned artists, Chun Kyung-ja, has been the focus of a bizarre and decades-long dispute over its authenticity French art experts on Tuesday lambasted South Korean state prosecutors for declaring a " fake" painting to be genuine despite its own scientific findings that supported the artist's disavowal of the work. The painting Beautiful Woman by one of South Korea's most renowned artists, Chun Kyung-ja, has been the focus of a bizarre and decades-long dispute over its authenticity.

