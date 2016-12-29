French art experts blast Seoul over - fake' painting
The painting Beautiful Woman by one of South Korea's most renowned artists, Chun Kyung-ja, has been the focus of a bizarre and decades-long dispute over its authenticity French art experts on Tuesday lambasted South Korean state prosecutors for declaring a " fake" painting to be genuine despite its own scientific findings that supported the artist's disavowal of the work. The painting Beautiful Woman by one of South Korea's most renowned artists, Chun Kyung-ja, has been the focus of a bizarre and decades-long dispute over its authenticity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire up the charcoal, it's a cargo ship Christm...
|Mon
|lucky they alive
|1
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|Bizarre 'cult' scandal bringing down a president
|Dec 7
|Water
|2
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Dec 2
|Ssk
|39
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|S. Korea military service objectors cheer court...
|Nov '16
|True Christian wi...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC